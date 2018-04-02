By Trend

Azerbaijan is building consistent and inclusive foreign policy, Iskander Akylbaev, director of the Kazakhstan Council for Foreign Relations, told Trend April 2.

“The foreign policy of Baku has always been remarkable for a balanced and constructive approach to regional and international security,” he said. “In this context, the South Caucasus region is a strategic transit and energy hub where Azerbaijan builds consistent and inclusive foreign policy. At the same time, Azerbaijan plays an important role in countering threats of terrorism and extremism in the region.”

Touching upon the main trends in the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Central Asia, in particular with Kazakhstan, Akylbaev noted that Azerbaijan is one of the key partners for the countries of Central Asia.

“The development of transit and transport routes, infrastructure, trade and cultural ties is topical for Baku and five countries of the Central Asian region,” he said.

He noted that relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are always distinguished by constructive steps in business, trade and joint transport projects.

“Last year, the intergovernmental commission of the two countries adopted a road map for 2018-2020 for the expansion of economic and trade cooperation,” he added. “More than 800 companies with the participation of Azerbaijani capital operate in Kazakhstan, and more than 70 Kazakh companies are implementing projects in Azerbaijan.”

In conclusion, commenting on the presidential election to be held April 11, Akylbaev noted that stability and consistent policy will be key criteria for Azerbaijani voters during the election.

“In conditions of international turbulence and uncertainty, stability is an important asset of any country,” Akylbaev said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz