By Trend

There is no source for internal risks in Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev said.

He made the remarks delivering a speech at the nationwide festivities on the occasion of Novruz, the Azerbaijani national holiday, in Baku March 19.

The country protects and will further protect itself from external risks, Ilham Aliyev said.

Story still developing

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz