By Trend

The 6th Global Baku Forum, which brought political figures and experts from all over the world to Azerbaijan, and gave them an opportunity to discuss global issues, came to an end.

The participants of the forum unanimously expressed gratitude to Nizami Ganjavi International Center, as well as to the government of Azerbaijan for organizing the event at a high level, noting its great importance and relevance.

“We have no doubt that the discussions held at the 6th Global Baku Forum will have a positive impact on the resolution of conflicts and other problems that many countries face today,” Moldovan President Igor Dodon said at the closing ceremony of the forum.

He stressed that the events like the Global Baku Forum play a tremendous role in drawing the attention of global organizations to the problems of small countries and regions.

“We can reduce tension in international relations through dialogue, communication and by proposing ways out of difficult situations, and the Global Baku Forum has given us the opportunity to take a step towards this,” Dodon said.

Vice President of the Italian Senate Linda Lancillotta in turn noted that the problems which countries throughout the word face today in most cases are difficult to resolve and that overcoming these problems becomes impossible without dialogue and cooperation.

“We got that opportunity here in Baku. I am sure that each of us will return home with new ideas that will help us get out of difficult situations and help us take one more step towards the bright future,” she said.

The 6th Global Baku Forum, organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, kicked off on March 15 with the support of the Azerbaijan State Committee for Work with the Diaspora.

The three-day forum was attended by presidents, prime ministers and foreign ministers of many countries, including President of Albania Ilir Meta, President of Macedonia Gjorge Ivanov, President of Moldova Igor Dodon, President of Mauritius Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, Member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Mladen Ivanic, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim and Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Palestinian Deputy Prime Minister Ziad Abu Amr, Deputy Prime Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina Mirko Sarovic, Romanian Vice Prime Minister Ana Birchall and others.

Moreover, about 500 guests, including former presidents and heads of governments, well-known public and political figures, who are the members of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, participated in the 6th Global Baku Forum.