Changeable cloudy and dry weather is expected in Baku on March 6.
Drizzle is predicted in some places towards the night.
Strong south-west wind will be replaced by strong north-east wind in the afternoon.
The temperature will be +4-6˚C at night, +7-9˚C in daytime in Absheron peninsula and Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.
Atmospheric pressure will be 767 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will make 70-80%.
Rainy weather is expected in country's regions. Snow will fall in mountainous areas. It will be foggy in some places.
East wind will blow. The temperature will be +2-7˚C at night, 8-13˚C in daytime, 0-5 degrees of frost in mountains at night, +3-7˚C in the afternoon.
