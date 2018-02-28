By Trend

A trilateral meeting of foreign relations committees of parliaments of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia has been held, according to a message posted on the website of Turkish parliament.

The message says that speaking about the importance of relations between the three countries, Chairman of the Turkish parliament’s Foreign Relations Committee Volkan Bozkir stressed the importance of further strengthening of these relations.

He noted that the liberation of the occupied territories of Azerbaijan is one of the most important issues in the region.

Chairman of Azerbaijani parliament’s Committee on International and Inter-parliamentary Relations Samad Seyidov, MPs – Sevinj Fataliyeva, Asim Mollazada and Javanshir Feyziyev – attended the meeting.

A number of regional issues were discussed at the meeting and exchange of views was held on the development of mutually beneficial relations of delegations in international organizations.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz