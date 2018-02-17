By Trend

The Central Election Committee (CEC) of Azerbaijan has received six appeals to observe the presidential election to be held on April 11, Chairman of the CEC Mazahir Panahov said at a meeting on Feb. 17.

He said that all appeals received a positive response.

“We are trying to create conditions for all those willing to observe the election, because this is very important for transparency of the election,” he noted.

---

