Ziyafat Asgarov, first deputy chairman of the Azerbaijani Parliament, chairman of the Parliamentary Committee for Defense, Security and Fighting Corruption, and MP Rauf Aliyev will leave for Russia on Feb. 19 to participate in the monitoring in connection with the presidential election to be held in Russia, the press service of the Azerbaijani Parliament said in a statement on Feb. 17.

The MPs will get acquainted with the pre-election situation in Moscow and St. Petersburg and with the organization of the election process. They will also observe the candidates’ election campaign.

