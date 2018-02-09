By Trend

Documents required for the registration of the candidacy of Azerbaijan's President, Chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party Ilham Aliyev in the presidential elections were compiled in accordance with the requirements of the Election Code and submitted to the Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan.

The sixth congress of the New Azerbaijan Party was held on February 8. The decision on nominating the party’s Chairman and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for presidential election to be held on April 11, 2018, was adopted unanimously at the congress.

