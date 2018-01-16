By Laman Ismayilova

The weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally rainless on January 17.

Weak mist and drizzle are predicted in some places at night and in the morning. South wind will blow.

The temperature will be 0-3˚C at night, +5-7˚C in daytime in Absheron peninsula, +1-3˚C at night, +5-7˚C in the afternoon in Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will drop from normal 769 mm mercury column to 762 mm mercury column, relative humidity will be 70-80 percent at night, 55-60 percent in daytime.

The weather will be mainly rainless in country's regions. Snow is expected in some mountainous areas at night and in the morning. It will be foggy in some places. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be -2+3˚C at night, +5-8˚C in daytime, +7-12˚C in mountains at night, 0-5˚C in daytime.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz