By Trend

President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev phoned President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on January 9.

The press service of the Azerbaijani president said in a message that President Radev congratulated his Azerbaijani counterpart on the occasion of the New Year and wished success in his activity.

The Bulgarian president also expressed his gratitude to President Aliyev for the direct flight from Baku to Sofia that will be opened soon, and expressed his confidence that it will contribute to the strengthening of relations between the two countries.

Expressing his gratitude for the attention and congratulations, President Aliyev, for his part, conveyed greetings to President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev on the occasion of the New Year.

Touching upon the Southern Gas Corridor project, the Bulgarian president emphasized its importance in terms of diversification of Europe’s gas supplies and Azerbaijan’s crucial role in this project.

Radev added that his country is interested in Azerbaijan’s participation in gas supplies to Bulgaria.

President Aliyev noted that the implementation of the Southern Gas Corridor project is being continued successfully, the TANAP project is expected to be completed in 2018 and the Azerbaijani gas will be delivered to Bulgaria in the near future.

During the phone conversation, President Radev invited President Aliyev to pay an official visit to Bulgaria.

President Aliyev accepted the invitation with gratitude.

---

