By Trend

Twenty-six anti-personnel and 140 anti-tank mines were found and defused Jan. 25-July 3, 2017 in the Jojug Marjanli village, which was liberated from the Armenian occupation, the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) said in a message.

As a result, the territory for construction of 50, and then another 100 houses, as well as roads, pastures and sown areas was cleared from the mines and unexploded ordnance.

A total of 4,590,878 square meters were checked during the reporting period.

Clearance of the territory, where it is planned to lay irrigation canals in the direction of the Jojug Marjanli village, started Nov. 17, 2017, and during 32 days, 11 unexploded ordnance, two anti-personnel mines were found, a total area of ​​511,300 square meters was cleared, 1,160,245 square meters were checked and prepared for clearance.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz