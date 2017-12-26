By Sara Israfilbayova

The National Tourism Propaganda Bureau is preparing a project that will allow foreigners to save on travels in Baku.

Head of the monitoring and control department of the National Tourism Propaganda Bureau Kanan Gasimov said that BakuCitykart will appear in Baku in summer of 2018, adding that cards will be available for sale in a few hours and a few days.

“Currently we are trying to implement this project together with business structures. The project has already passed the development stage and a list of partners is being determined,” he explained.

Gasimov went on to say that in the future, these cards will allow to purchase cheaper tickets to museums and to get discounts in shopping centers. The National Bureau negotiates with the relevant structures that BakuCitykart can be used for public transportation and taxi.

As for the cost of BakuCitykart, the single price has not yet been determined - it will vary depending on the type of card.

Meanwhile, the head of the department also said that creation of information centers for the guests of the capital is on the agenda.

Soon this service will appear at the airport, at the railway station, at the bus station, on Nizami Street, and near Fuzuli Square.

“The information centers are essentially the same terminals, but they provide information about Baku, sights, the transport system, and etc. They will be in the same place as the currency exchange offices. These terminals should appear in early 2018” he noted.

Azerbaijan is engaged in the efforts to diversify the non-oil economy, and tourism industry is one of the promising sectors to contribute to the achievement of this ambitious goal.

During 11 months of this year the number of tourists visiting Azerbaijan increased by 20 percent and amounted to more than 2.48 million people.

Foreign tourists spent $1.3 billion in the country, while outgoing Azerbaijani tourists spent $1.2 billion.

In general, for the past 10 years, the number of tourists visiting the country increased by five times.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz