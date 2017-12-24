By Trend

President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has sent a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

"Dear Ilham Heydar oglu, please accept my sincere congratulations and best wishes on your birthday," the message reads.

"I am sure that your experience and professionalism will further serve the stable development and prosperity of Azerbaijan. I hope that the traditional friendly relations existing between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan will develop in the future on the basis of a strategic partnership.

Dear Ilham Heydar oglu, taking this opportunity, I wish you good health, happiness and success, and peace and prosperity to the brotherly Azerbaijani people ".

---

