By Trend

The Turkish Embassy in Azerbaijan has commented on the information on humanitarian medical assistance allegedly provided by Turkey to Armenia.

This information is false, the embassy told Trend.

“In connection with the statements in the press, we declare that, as a humanitarian action, the authorized representatives of Turkey ensured the return of up to 70 Armenian citizens living in Turkey to their country through Georgia. There is no humanitarian aid assistance,” said the embassy.

