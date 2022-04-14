The requirement to submit the result of PCR testing on COVID-19 for citizens arriving in Azerbaijan has been abolished.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers' decision, the document confirming a negative result of PCR test on COVID-19 is no longer required for entering Azerbaijan starting from April 15.

Moreover, the passengers are not required to present this document during domestic flights, and on a regular bus route Baku-Nakhchivan-Baku, passing through the territory of Iran.

It should be noted that previously presenting a negative result of PCR test on COVID-19 was an obligatory condition while arriving in Azerbaijan.

On February 28, 2020, the country confirmed its first COVID-19 case. On March 25, the country implemented a special quarantine regime and implemented a number of measures to combat COVID-19 in the country.

Azerbaijan is taking effective measures in the fight against coronavirus, and four types of COVID-19 vaccines out of nine existing have been imported to Azerbaijan. The nationwide vaccination is free and voluntary, and it is in accordance with the "Vaccination Strategy Against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan for 2021-2022".

Vaccination has been carried out in Azerbaijan since January 18, 2021, and it is still being carried out successfully. The epidemiological situation in Azerbaijan remains stable due to the active participation of the population in vaccination.

The country began vaccinating citizens with China's Sinovac on January 18, AstraZeneca's Vaxzevria vaccine on May 3, Russia's Sputnik V on May 18, and Pfizer from the United States on June 7. From May 10, the country began offering COVID-19 vaccination to citizens over the age of 18.

Simultaneously, on August 9, Azerbaijan began issuing vaccination exemption certificates to citizens who have contraindications to coronavirus vaccines approved for use in the country.

