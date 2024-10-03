Largest international book fair in region welcomes book enthusiasts [PHOTOS]

3 October 2024 13:14 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The 10th Baku International Book Fair has opened its doors to book enthusiasts at Baku Expo Center, Azernews reports.

Organized by Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, the book fair is timed to the 530th anniversary of the birth of the brilliant Azerbaijani poet and thinker Muhammad Fuzuli (1494–1556).

The opening ceremony was attended by the Culture Minister Adil Karimli, government and public figures, culture and science figures, diplomatic missions, as well as foreign guests.

Addressing the event, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Artists' Union, People's Writer Anar Rzayev emphasized that the state pays special attention to the development of literature and book publishing.

The book fair has gathered 56 foreign organizations from 18 countries representing 4 continents, 110 local publishing houses and book art enterprises.

Renowned writers and poets, scholars, and young authors from Turkiye, Ireland, Germany, Venezuela, and other countries have been invited to take in the 10th Baku International Book Fair.

Some of the main objectives are to promote the culture of reading among the local population, create a platform for meetings between writers and readers, create opportunities for business relations between writers and publishers, develop book business, promote modern literature and authors by providing information to visitors of the exhibition, improve the knowledge and skills of young writers through communication and exchange of experience.

The book fair features a rich program, more than 300 events, including master classes for children and adults, book presentations on inclusivity and other relevant topics, autograph sessions, conferences, symposiums, competitions, reading and music evenings, and platforms for cooperation between book industry entities.

The 16th meeting of the Asian Committee on "Narrative Art," of which Azerbaijan is a member, is also planned to be held as part of the event.

Special buses are organized to transport visitors to the Baku Expo Center from the metro stations "The Academy of Sciences", "28 May," and "Koroglu."

The 10th Baku International Book Fair is open for visits every day from 10:00 until 20:00. Entry is free.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz