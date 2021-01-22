By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's talented violinist Elvin Hoxha Ganiyev has joined music competition in Vilnius, Lithuania.

International Jascha Heifetz Competition is a competition for violinists of all nationalities, which is held in Lithuania.

The first International Jascha Heifetz Competition for Violinists was held in 2001, commemorating the 100th anniversary of the birth of violinist Jascha Heifetz.

The competition takes place every four years. The participants that pass the preliminary round are evaluated by an international jury.

The competition features several stages to be held from January 16 to February 25. The final will take at the Lithuanian National Philharmonic.

The auditions for the second stage will be streamed on February 2. The third round of the competition, the final with the orchestra will be held on February 24-25.

Elvin Hoxha Ganiyev has successfully participated in many competitions and festivals. His name is included in the Golden Book of Azerbaijan's young talents.

The musician was born in Ankara in a musical family. Elvin started playing violin, when he was 5 years old, and when he was 6 years he was sufficiently proficient to join the Music Preparatory Primary School at the Bilkent University.

At the age of eight, he gave his first orchestral concert with his grandfather, famous conductor and violin player, Server Ganiyev.

In 2005, Elvin became a member of Cihat Askın and Young Friends (CAKA) and in 2006 he was awarded 1st prize in the International Classical Culture Heritage competition in Moscow.

The musician has performed with renowned conductors, such as Zubin Mehta, Yuri Bashmet, Vladimir Fedoseyev, Gennady Rozhdestvensky, Zakhar Bron, Sasha Goetzel, Gürer Aykal, Rauf Abdullayev, Server Ganiyev, Rengim Gokmen, Naci Ozguuc, Valery Vorona, Klaus Weise, Placido Domingo ,Erol Erdinc, Jules van Hessen, Ender Sakpınar, Nikolay Lalov, and David Bernard. He has worked with masters, such as Zakhar Bron,Vadim Repin, Maxim Vengerov, Ivri Gitlis, Cihat Aşkın, Fazıl Say, Viktor Pikayzen, Yusif Eyvazov, and Güher-Süher Pekinel.

The talented violinist is the winner of different international festivals, including the 11th International Young Violinist Competition after Wieniawski and Lipinski (Poland), International Tchaikovsky Competition for Young Musicians (Switzerland), "Classical Heritage" International Competition (Russia), etc.

He has received many honors and awards, including a medal from the Pope.

In 2018, Elvin Hoxha Ganiyev was presented with the certificate and badge of the honorary title of the Honoured Artist of Azerbaijan.

The musician was awarded with the title of Honored Artist for his merits in the development of Azerbaijani culture.

---

