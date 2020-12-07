By Laman Ismayilova

2020 Humay National Prize laureates has been announced.

The director of the Old City Museum Center, Honored Cultural Worker Amina Melikova was nominated for her books "The heritage of the Shirvanshahs in the museums of the world" and "The Art of Kelaghai".

Honored Artist Nargiz Aliyeva was nominated for the successful performance at international festivals and competitions of the Azerbaijan State Chamber Orchestra.

The list also includes Honored Artist Nigar Ibrahimova and Tahir Eynullayev for contribution to Azerbaijani choreographic art, Honored Artist Arzu Aliyeva and Aytan Maharramova forachievements in mugham art, editor-in-chief of "Mədəniyyət" (Culture) magazine Zohra Aliyeva and chief editor of "World of Literature" newspaper Elmar Sheikhzade for promotion of Azerbaijani culture and characteristic style among periodicals, writer, publicist Rafig Hajiyev for his book "Əhsən sənə, Əhsən!" and musicologist Ayla Kerimova-Zekeriyye for promotion of "Gənclərə dəstək" ("Support for Youth") project in Azerbaijan and abroad.

Humay is the first Azerbaijani national award initiated by the International Bakuvians Cultural Society for achievements in culture, art, sports, television, journalism, tourism and science.

The "Humay" award was established in 1993 by such cultural and public figures as Tofig Guliyev, Rafik Babayev, Hasanagha Turabov, Vasif Adigozalov, Anar Rzayev, Farhad Badalbeyli, Farhad Khalilov, Rasim Balayev, Shafiga Mammadova and many others who initiated the public academy for the award.

The first award ceremony took place at the Gulistan Palace in March 1994.

For the first few years, the Humay Prize was awarded only in the nominations "Music", "Cinema", "Theater", "Fine Arts" and "Literature". Subsequently, new nominations were added, such as "television", "architecture", "journalism", "sport", "tourism", "best music video", "book publishing", science, "art of national mugham" and "dance" , "Art of photography", "the best project in the Azerbaijani Internet." The prize was also awarded in the nomination "For contribution to the development of Azerbaijani culture, science, art, sports".

