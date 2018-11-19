By Laman Ismayilova

Anar Huseynzade's personal exhibition titled "Absheron's Fairy Tale" has opened in Luxembourg

The event was co-organized by the Embassy of Azerbaijan in the Kingdom of Belgium and Luxembourg as well as Karabagh Azerbaijani Cultural Association, Azertag reported.

Azerbaijani ambassador to Belgium and Luxembourg Fuad Iskandarov informed visitors about the culture and art of Azerbaijan.

It was stressed that Huseynzade began to engage in painting art in associations for pupils. He graduated from the Azerbaijan State Academy of Fine Arts. Huseynzade's works are exhibited in different countries of the world and stored in private collections. The first personal exhibition of the artist was organized in 2014.

His work "Ancient City" was presented to the "Azerbaijan Room", which was created in 2007 in the Swiss department of the United Nations by First Vice President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva.

The main purpose of the artist's creativity is to go beyond the predetermined boundaries and frames, to create a unique space with the help of colors. His works are presented in the languages ​​of Absheron, Baku, Icherisheher, as well as portraits of ordinary people and philosophical themes.

The personal exhibitions of the artist are held at the Council of Europe, Vienna.

In addition, Huseynzade participated in art festivals in Germany, Switzerland, England, Turkey, Uzbekistan and Moldova.

President of the Culture Association of Luxembourg Lea Linster stressed that the main activity of the Center is to promote Azerbaijani culture. She stressed that the Center is interested in holding exhibitions of other Azerbaijani artists.

In his speech, Huseynzade noted that the Absheron Peninsula occupies an important place in his art. He also thanked the Karabagh Azerbaijani Cultural Association for its support.

Participants of the event visited the exhibition of the Azerbaijani artist and shared their impressions about the works exhibited.

