Registration begins for Best Mom Prince & Princess fashion project has already started.

The most fashionable mothers, their daughters and sons will take part in the gala evening, to be held in Caspian Ulduz Hotel on May 13.

The jury will include well-known designers, cultural figures, artists, and the fashion industry who will choose the top three pairs. All participants will be awarded with gifts and diplomas.

"The important difference between the competition and the standard beauty contest is the absence of any formats with respect to appearance. We know for sure that every mother and her beloved have amazing beauty and want to show it to everyone. The main thing is harmony in appearance and clothes, bringing up a good taste, and the jury will appreciate the most energetic, fun and stylish couples of mothers and children," said PR manager Vugar Safarli.

The project is headed by Gunay Veliyeva.

