Azernews.Az

Tuesday March 18 2025

Azerbaijan's information and communication sector receives investment

18 March 2025 17:42 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan's information and communication sector receives investment
Nazrin Abdul
Nazrin Abdul
Read more

In January-February of this year, 50.1 million manats were invested in fixed capital in the information and communication sector in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the State Statistical Committee.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more