Azerbaijani banks report increase in operating profit and net profit

22 August 2024
Azerbaijani banks report increase in operating profit and net profit
From January to July 2024, Azerbaijani banks reported a net profit of 682.8 million AZN and an operating profit of 1,016 million AZN, Azernews reports citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

