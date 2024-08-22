Azerbaijani banks report increase in operating profit and net profit
From January to July 2024, Azerbaijani banks reported a net profit of 682.8 million AZN and an operating profit of 1,016 million AZN, Azernews reports citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.
