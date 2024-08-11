KazTransOil transports over 800,000 tons of Kazakh oil to Baku

11 August 2024 16:23 (UTC+04:00)

Kazakhstan's KazTransOil, the national operator of the main oil pipeline, transported over 800,000 tons of oil toward Baku between January and July 2024, Azernews reports citing the KazTransOil.

"From January to July 2024, 837,000 tons of Kazakh oil were transported through the port of Aktau towards the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) oil pipeline," the source stated.

In July 2024 alone, KazTransOil shipped 136,000 tons of Kazakh oil from Aktau to the BTC pipeline. The company also plans to transport an additional 120,000 tons of oil through the Aktau seaport in August 2024.

Furthermore, KazTransOil confirmed that projections for transportation volumes are expected to remain stable through the end of 2024.

"For the entire year of 2024, we plan to transport up to 1.5 million tons of oil through the port of Aktau toward the BTC pipeline. KazTransOil supplies oil in accordance with the transportation schedule approved by the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan, based on applications from shippers," the source added.

In 2023, KazTransOil loaded 3.376 million tons of oil onto tankers at the port of Aktau, with 1.057 million tons designated for the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan route.

In 2022, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev issued a directive to increase oil transportation through the Trans-Caspian corridor. Following this directive, the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) and Kazakhstan's national oil company, KazMunayGas, signed an agreement to transport up to 1.5 million tons of oil annually from the Tengiz field via the BTC pipeline.

Additionally, during President Tokayev’s visit to Azerbaijan on March 11-12, 2024, KazMunayGas and SOCAR signed an agreement to increase the volume of oil transported via the BTC to 2.2 million tons per year.



