Azerbaijan's Tax Service reports increase in new generation control-cash register

5 April 2024 17:06 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

The State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy is continuing work on the implementation of new generation control-cash register (CCR) systems in the country, Azernews reports, citing the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy.

So far, 97,192 such CCRs have been installed across the country.

The use of new generation CCRs allows for more transparent accounting, the prevention of illegal circulation of goods, and ensuring control over circulation.

During the period of January-March 2024, turnover recorded through online cash registers exceeded 5.3 billion manats, which is 9.2 percent higher compared to the corresponding period of 2023.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz