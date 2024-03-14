Azerbaijan increases import of electric cars

14 March 2024 16:17 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan imported 191 electric cars in 2020, and the figure increased to 3,191 in 2023, Azernews reports.

This was said by Elnur Bagirov, the deputy head of the Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control State Service under the Ministry of Economy, at the forum entitled "Impact of the transition to the green economy on consumer behaviour and the consumer market: challenges and prospects".

According to him, this means a 17-fold increase: "In 2020, the number of cars driven by hybrid engines was 5,086, and in 2023, it was 14,135. In other words, an increase of up to 3 times was recorded."

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz