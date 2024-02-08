Azernews.Az

Thursday February 8 2024

Azerbaijan's non-oil exports decrease by 22%

8 February 2024 14:16 (UTC+04:00)
Abbas Ganbay
Abbas Ganbay
In January 2024, Azerbaijan's total exports amounted to $1.8 bln, while non-oil exports amounted to $222 mln, Azernews reports, citing the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications.

