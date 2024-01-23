CBA indicates triple increase in net profit of Azerbaijan's NBCI

23 January 2024 14:57 (UTC+04:00)

The Non-Banking Credit Institutions (NBCI) ended 2023 with 75.8 million manats ($44.59 mln) in net profit, up 2.9 times from the previous year, Azernews informs, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

