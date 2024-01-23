CBA indicates triple increase in net profit of Azerbaijan's NBCI
The Non-Banking Credit Institutions (NBCI) ended 2023 with 75.8 million manats ($44.59 mln) in net profit, up 2.9 times from the previous year, Azernews informs, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
1.00₼Select
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
2.00₼
Select
-33%
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
3.84₼
Select
-36%
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
7.10₼
Select
-41%