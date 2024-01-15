Professor at King's College London says world needs to shift to green energy sources

15 January 2024 19:44 (UTC+04:00)

Gulcin Ozkan, Professor of Economics at King's College London, has said that policymakers should respond to climate change by "greening" energy sources in their countries, abandoning fossil fuels in favor of environmentally friendly alternatives, Azernews reports.

The professor believes that the UN Climate Change Conference (COP), whose regular 29th session will be held next year in Azerbaijan, is an excellent opportunity to get clear commitments from countries to ensure a transition to green energy.

"These negotiations are challenging given the diversity of countries' national priorities. For example, the SOP 28 in Dubai was the first time there was an encouraging call for a global divestment from fossil fuels, but there was no specific timeline and no clear commitments to financially support less developed countries in the green energy transition," the professor said.

Ozkan said policies should be put in place to encourage investment in greener sectors. She cited a carbon tax as an example.

"Central banks of countries are increasingly forced to develop monetary and legal policies to support green transformation," she emphasized.

Note that COP is by far the highest negotiating body for implementing the provisions of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), the Kyoto Protocol (KP), and the Paris Agreement (PA). On December 11, within the framework of COP28 in Dubai, Azerbaijan was officially announced as chairman of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change - COP29, which will be held in November this year and will allow Azerbaijan to promote its climate agenda in the world.

