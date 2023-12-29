SOCAR increases oil supplies to Turkish refinery company

29 December 2023 18:19 (UTC+04:00)

In October 2023, 891,870 tons of oil were delivered to the STAR refinery (NEZ) of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) in Turkey, Azernews reports. This is stated by the Turkish Energy Market Regulation Authority (TEMRA).

