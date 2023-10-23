Azernews.Az

Monday October 23 2023

Capacity of "STAR" Refinery to increase in 2024

23 October 2023 15:20 (UTC+04:00)
Qabil Ashirov
The capacity of the "STAR" oil refinery (NEZ) of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) in Turkiye will increase to 13 million tons in 2024, Azernews reports.

