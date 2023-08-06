EZDA reveals volume of investments to be made in Aghddam Industrial Park

6 August 2023 11:05 (UTC+04:00)

A total of AZN176m ($103,5m) will be invested in Aghdam industrial park, Azernews reports, citing Economic Zones Development Agency (EZDA).

EZDA noted that these funds will be allocated by 19 residents and 6 non-residents.

It is also expected that 1.7 thousand jobs will be opened by 25 entities in Agdam Industrial Park.

It should be noted that a total of 134 business entities have received resident status in the industrial zones of Azerbaijan, and 68 of them have started production. The total volume of their investments is more than AZN7.2bn ($4,24bn).

---

