ASCO JSC starts to implement new projects in Azerbaijan

12 July 2023 17:42 (UTC+04:00)

ASCO JSC (Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company) has started implementing the "Energy Efficiency Management", "Module for Planning and Performing Repairs, Maintenance" and "Material Flow Management Module" projects of the “SAP ERP” platform in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

According to the Deputy Head of the Technical Operation Department of the ASCO fleet, Elchin Guliyev told that the projects were developed and implemented in accordance with international practice.

He noted that the "Energy Efficiency Management" project is carried out in accordance with the International Convention "On the Prevention of Marine Pollution from Ships" (MARPOL 73/78), the documents of the Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC) "Ship Energy Efficiency management" and "Use of the ship energy efficiency indicator".

The purpose of the implementation of the "Module for planning and performing repairs and maintenance" is to manage important planning and preventive maintenance processes related to the repair of ships in a fully automatic mode.

Besides that, the implementation of the "Module for planning and performing repairs and maintenance" allows using analytics to predict similar technical failures that may occur on the same type of vessels during their service life and to prevent them.

The “Materials Management Module” project makes it possible to further improve the planning of spare parts, equipment, and materials needed for ships and ASCO sites.

In the direction of the application of the "Material Flow Management Module", the unification of all goods, equipment, and spare parts in the system was carried out in order to form a detailed order, a fully detailed technical specification of each important spare part.

Recall that earlier, the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO) CJSC hosted a presentation of the marine digital "ShipSure" platform - one of the world's leading V.Group shipping companies.

