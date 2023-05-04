Azerbaijan, Turkiye to produce biological medications for animal husbandry

4 May 2023 10:57 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Azerbaijan plans to produce the production of biological medications for animal husbandry, Azernews reports, citing a tweet by the Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov.

The Minister noted that Azerbaijani Investment Company OJSC signed a Memorandum of Understanding with a Turkish company Vetal Animal Health Products S.A. on the exploration of joint investment opportunities for the production of biological medications for the animal husbandry sector.

The Tweeter reads that the project covers mainly the production of biological medications and vaccines in Azerbaijan meeting the modern standards; establishment of the centralized laboratory, application of foreign experience, and training of local specialists. The project aims to reduce the import dependency.

Azerbaijan Investment Company OJSC (@AIC_OJSC) signed a #MemorandumofUnderstanding with Türkiye's Vetal Animal Health Products S.A. on the exploration of joint investment opportunities for the production of biological medications for the animal husbandry sector.



— Mikayil Jabbarov (@MikayilJabbarov) May 3, 2023

