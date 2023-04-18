Azernews.Az

Tuesday April 18 2023

State debt of Azerbaijan decreases following Q1 2023

18 April 2023 13:42 (UTC+04:00)
State debt of Azerbaijan decreases following Q1 2023
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
Read more

In the state budget of 2023, expenditures in the amount of AZN1bn ($0.59bn) related to servicing the state debt and obligations are provided, Azernews reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more