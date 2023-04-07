Envoy: Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan economic cooperation is actively developing

7 April 2023 15:00 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The high level of relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan in every field and the positive dynamics of relations meet the interests of both Central Asia and the South Caucasus region, Azernews reports, citing The Chairman of the Analysis of International Relations (AIR) Center Farid Shafiyev telling in the round table dedicated to Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan relations.

"There is no doubt that Kazakhstan is a country with a unique role in the world economic scene, and therefore the development of relations between our countries meets the interests of both countries. The development of transit relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan serves as a bridge between Asia and Europe. Undoubtedly, the mutual visits of the leaders of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan provide great support and impetus to the development of bilateral relations," Farid Shafiyev stressed.

He noted that Azerbaijan stands with Kazakhstan in the projects implemented in Central Asia and the two countries support each other.

"Our state and people highly appreciate the support provided to our country by various institutions of Kazakhstan. Both countries have huge energy potential. Undoubtedly, the cooperation of our countries in this field is of great importance in the economic map of the world,” he said.

Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Kazakhstan Aghalar Atamoghlanov who participated online in the same event noted that economic relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are rapidly and actively developing and expanding.

"The development of bilateral relations with Kazakhstan and cooperation within the framework of international organizations is one of the priority directions in the course of our country's foreign policy, all the prerequisites for the development of our relations are present. For the development of economic and political relations, our countries have high economic potential, energy resources, favorable geographical location, and other factors,” the ambassador said.

The ambassador expressed hope that bilateral meetings, as well as the results of today's round table, will have a positive impact on the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz