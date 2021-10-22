By Trend

The environment and the development of digital sector in Azerbaijan are priorities for the EU, Trend reports with reference to the statement of the Head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan Peter Mikhalko in Baku.

“Opportunities that will become the new priorities of the Eastern Partnership, in which Azerbaijan participates as a strong partner, will affect the environment and digital transformation. All this should lay new foundations for prosperity, stronger economic development, which will contribute to an improvement in social standards,” he said.

“We are going to work in this direction in the coming years,” said Mikhalko.

