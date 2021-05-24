By Trend

Taxi service companies' income has decreased in Azerbaijan, Trend reports on May 24.

Some 7.9 percent of passenger transportation by vehicles accounted for taxis from January through April 2021 (for the comparable period of 2020 - 3.8 percent).

Despite an increase in this indicator, the number of orders of the companies rendering taxi services decreased due to the total decrease in passenger transportation by about 30 percent.

In accordance with the survey conducted by Trend among taxi service companies, the companies’ revenues decreased by 30-40 percent during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The companies' revenues have fallen as the number of cars rendering taxi services has greatly grown amid the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic," one of the companies said.

"Many of those who worked in wedding reception venues, big shopping centers, and other temporarily closed workplaces are now engaged in passenger transportation by taxi," one of the companies said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz