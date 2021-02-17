By Trend

Dealing with quotations in Azerbaijan could be carried out through the ‘Electronic Procurement’ portal (e-tender.gov.az), Deputy Chief of the State Service for Antimonopoly Policy and Consumer Market Supervision under the Ministry of Economy Mammad Abbasbayli said at the online briefing ‘Results of 2020’, Trend reports.

"Such an initiative already exists, and if it is adopted, the request for quotations will also be carried out through the ‘E-Procurement’ portal , which will lead to an increase in the volume of electronic purchases," Abbasbayli said.

In 2020, the total volume of state purchases exceeded 6.5 billion manat ($3.8 billion), of which 930 million manat ($547 million) fell on electronic purchases, he added.

