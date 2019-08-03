By Trend

The volume of problem loans decreased by 14.8 percent and reached 14.9 billion manats in June 2019 compared to the same period of 2018, Trend reports referring to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

The volume of loans in national currency amounted to 8.7 billion manats in June 2019 (an increase of 14.8 percent compared to June 2018) and their share in the loan portfolio of banks amounted to 35.33 percent.

The loans in the foreign currency worth 4,764.5 million were issued in manat equivalent (an increase of 1.8 percent compared to April 2018) with a specific weight of 35.33 percent.

The volume of short-term loans amounted to 1.508 million manats, long-term loans - 7,210.1 million manats.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Aug. 3)

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz