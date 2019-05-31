By Leman Mammadova

Russian companies are interested in enhancing cooperation with Azerbaijan in the industrial sector, in particular, in the field of agricultural engineering.

Rostselmash, the largest Russian manufacturer of agricultural machinery and equipment, plans to establish cooperation with the Sumgait Technologies Park (STP) in Azerbaijan, Alexey Sidorov, Director on Export Issues of Rostselmash, told Trend.

In his words, the company plans to place orders for the production of spare parts for agricultural equipment in the STP.

“We want to address such a mutually beneficial proposal to our Azerbaijani partner, namely the Sumgait Technologies Park,” he said, adding that the sides signed a memorandum of cooperation. “Within the framework of the agreements, we plan to inspect the STP in order to closely examine the possibilities and demand in Azerbaijan for agricultural equipment parts.”

Sidorov stressed that the quality of spare parts is one of the most important conditions for ensuring the uninterrupted operation of equipment. “That is why, while using original spare parts corresponding to modern technologies, we guarantee 100 percent compatibility of parts.”

He underlined that the agricultural engineering and industrial projects are planned to be jointly implemented in the near and medium terms.

Sumgait Technologies Park is one of the largest industrial enterprises in the region. Commissioned on December 22, 2009, STP is a pioneer in the creation of technology parks in the region and is a complex of giant factories specializing in various manufacturing areas. In 2017, it received a status of the resident of Sumgait Chemical Industry Park.

At present, there are 13 plants and more than 30 production sites equipped with the latest technological equipment manufactured in Europe and Japan, where 2,000 people are employed.

STP manufactures electric power and mechanical engineering products based on modern technologies. In particular, it has launched production of a wide range of different types of cables, transformers, high-voltage equipment, hydraulic turbines, water pumps, electric motors, pipes, technical gases.

Being a unique project in the region, STP fully meets the needs of the domestic market and is capable of exporting enough products to the foreign market.

Sumgait Technologies Park, successfully exhibiting successful sales strategies in international markets, has exported many products to a number of countries such as Germany, England, Denmark, Russia, Turkey, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan etc.

The Technopark's targets are to increase sales operations in Asia and Europe, and conquer prospective markets such as Africa and the Middle East.

It should be noted that the agreement on cooperation and organization of relations between the STP and Rostselmash was signed within the framework of the Russian-Azerbaijani business forum held in early April.

So far, the value of investments by Russian companies in Azerbaijan amounted to $4.4 billion, and the Azerbaijani investments in Russia stood at $1.2 billion. In 2018, the trade turnover between the two countries exceeded $2.5 billion.