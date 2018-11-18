By Trend

Croatia interested in creating joint ventures (JVs) with Azerbaijan in various spheres, Chargés d'affaires ad interim of Croatian embassy in Azerbaijan Branko Zebic said in an interview with Trend.

"Creation of JVs can ensure greater bilateral cooperation in the future. The two countries have potential to create joint ventures in such spheres as pharmaceutical industry, building shipyards and vessels, which Croatia produces and has already sold to Azerbaijan, as well as IT, construction, science and technologies," he said.

Further, Zebic pointed out the importance of cooperation between the two countries in the sphere of agriculture, transfer of know-how and ports industry.

He recalled that in September the two countries signed "The Memorandum of Understating on Cooperation between the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Croatia".

He went on to add that first of all, Croatia would like to attract Azerbaijani investments in the sphere of energy and tourism.

As for the business environment in Croatia, the diplomat said the country has European standards and is improving it all the time to facilitate business of foreign investors. "We hope out business environment will be attractive for Azerbaijani investors as well."

Zebic said that this is the only Croatian embassy in the South Caucasus region. The goal of opening an embassy in Azerbaijan is to improve energy cooperation, to start investments in both ways, to connect people, he said.

