Azerbaijan and Turkey serve humanity through joint projects implemented in the region, head of Turkey-Azerbaijan Interparliamentary Friendship Group Necdet Unuvar told Trend.

"As you know, very important projects are being realized between Turkey and Azerbaijan today. Both countries are closely cooperating in different fields. The Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP), Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway and Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline are one of the most important projects realized between the two countries," Unuvar said.

The MP further stressed that presently, Azerbaijan has grown and strengthened in terms of economy.

"The fraternal Azerbaijan has very important foreign policy. Azerbaijan was elected as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council. Baku hosted the inaugural European Games, the Islamic Solidarity Games and Formula One races. Therefore, today Baku hosts spectacular events that spark the eyes of the whole world," according to him.

He further added that the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic will be celebrated this year.

"Azerbaijan is one of the rare states that gained independence twice in one century," he said.

Touching upon the April 11presidential election in Azerbaijan, Unuvar said that the election will serve the wellbeing of the fraternal country and Azerbaijan will be stronger after the election.

Unuvar said that Azerbaijan has gained remarkable achievements under President Ilham Aliyev and undoubtedly the occupied Azerbaijani territories will soon be liberated.

