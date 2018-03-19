By Kamila Aliyeva

A meeting of the 36th session of the Interstate Council on Aviation and Use of Airspace was held at its headquarters in Baku.

Representatives of almost all countries of the region took part in the meeting, the press service of Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC (AZAL) reported on March 19.

The session was opened by the head of the Council, Professor Tatiana Anodina. She expressed gratitude to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the government, the aviation authorities of Azerbaijan and AZAL for creating conditions for work and supporting the international activities of the Council and its staff in the city of Baku.

Anodina presented a report on the results of the work and further improvement of the activities of the Interstate Council/IAC on the implementation of the decisions of the 39th Session of the ICAO Assembly, the implementation of the ICAO-IAC unlimited project agreement (Montreal 2016) and agreements with IATA (International Air Transport Association) and over 90 international agreements the organization has.

She informed about the results of the negotiations with the Director General of IATA Alexandre de Juniac, held in February 2018 on further development of cooperation in the field of security in the civil aviation of the region and in the world aviation.

Minister of Communications, Transport and High Technologies of Azerbaijan Ramin Guluzade and AZAL President, First Vice President of the Interstate Council Jahangir Asgarov addressed the participants of the meeting with greetings.

During the session of the Council, a wide range of issues was considered and discussed, including the progress of the ICAO-IAC project, the state of flight safety in civil aviation in the region, the improvement of the aviation regulations system and their further harmonization with ICAO standards and IATA recommendations, the initiatives of the Interstate Council/IAC in the field of improving the organization of air traffic and air navigation support, liberalization of air transport activities, increase of the availability of aviation services for the population of the states-parties to the Agreement and implementation of the international training program for aviation specialists in cooperation with ICAO and IATA, the development of research and expert activities, the financial audit of IAC, as well as further improvement of the activities of the Interstate Council and the IAC.

At the meeting, a solemn ceremony of awarding aviation enterprises and leaders of the states-participants of the agreement for achievements in the field of ensuring safety of flights, development of integration cooperation and high professionalism took place.

The participants of the session of the Council approved the initiatives of the Interstate Council/IAC, as well as the importance of the work of the Interstate Council/IAC on the implementation of international safety programs, primarily independent investigation and development of measures to prevent accidents, aviation security, and stressed the need for further development of these activities in close cooperation with ICAO, the states of the region and IATA, the international aviation community.

The participants of the session reaffirmed their commitment to the ICAO “No Country Left Behind (NCLB)” and the IATA “Partnership for Security” programs.

