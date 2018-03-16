Azercell Telecom, the leading mobile operator in Azerbaijan, is pleased to launch the next smartphone campaign for its subscribers.

Thus, starting from March 16th, a new bundle iPhone 8 + 5GB data + 2-year free streaming on Azercell Plus Music service is offered to Azercell subscribers for the monthly installment of only AZN 85. In order to benefit from the campaign, subscribers should visit Azercell Exclusive Shops or Customer Service Centers.

Notably, Azercell’s Exclusive shops serve customers in Baku (located at 5 Bulbul Avenue, 30\42 Gara Garayev Avenue), Khirdalan (located at 54, Mehdi Huseyn Street, H.Aliyev Avenue), Mardakan (located at 92, Sergey Yesenin Street), Khachmaz (40 Nariman Narimanov Street, Guba (located at 194 Haydar Aliyev Avenue) and Sumgait (junction of Koroglu and U.Hajibeyov streets).

Aiming to make smartphones affordable for its subscribers Azercell will continue to provide them with new beneficial campaigns.

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan Azercell Telecom LLC was founded in 1996. With 48% share of Azerbaijan’s mobile telecom market Azercell’s network covers 80% of the territory (excluding 20% of the occupied territories) and 99,8% of population of the country.

Currently, 4,5 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Azercell has pioneered an important number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, Metro coverage, 24/7 call centre service, 7 day/week Front Office service, M2M services, one-stop-shopping approach Azercell Express offices, Online Customer Care and Social Media Customer Care services, Mobile Customer Care office, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc. Azercell deployed first 4G – LTE services in Azerbaijan in 2012. According to the results of mobile network quality surveys of Global Wireless Solutions company and international systems specialized in wireless coverage mapping such as “Opensignal” and “Testmy.net”, Azercell’s network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan.

