By Trend:

A technical mission of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has held a seminar in Baku on the topic of financial soundness indicators for the staff of the Financial Market Supervisory Authority of Azerbaijan (FIMSA) and the country’s Central Bank (CBA), FIMSA said in a message Feb. 24.

The seminar was held by the fund’s representative Jose Cartas as part of the IMF Finance Statistics Mission.

In particular, the main features of the methodology of financial soundness indicators, its compliance with the Basel principles, accounting principles and international experience were discussed in details at the seminar.

The mission will stay in Baku until March 2.

The IMF office was opened in Baku in 1992.

