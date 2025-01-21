Azernews.Az

Tuesday January 21 2025

Economists predict stability in Central Bank's interest rate amid macroeconomic conditions

21 January 2025 20:18 (UTC+04:00)
Economists predict stability in Central Bank's interest rate amid macroeconomic conditions
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
Read more

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) is set to announce its next decision on the interest rate on January 22, 2025. This announcement is part of the CBA's statement on the main directions of its monetary policy for 2024.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more