Azerbaijani wrestler advances to European Championships semi-finals

7 April 2024 14:18 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's wrestler Haji Aliyev has had a successful start at the European Olympic Qualification Tournament held in Baku.

According to Azernews, the three-time world and four-time European champion in the 65 kg weight category defeated his Franch opponent, Khamzat Arsamerzoyev, in the qualification stage.

The 32-year-old athlete secured victory over his opponent with a score of 5:2, advancing to the quarter-finals. In this round, our team leader will face Niurqun Skriabin (AIN).

It should be noted that earlier Osman Nurmagomedov (86 kg) also advanced to the 1/8 finals.

Azerbaijan's freestyle wrestler Haji Aliyev has completed his second match at the European Olympic Qualification Tournament held in Baku.

The three-time world and four-time European champion in the 65 kg weight category faced Niurqun Skriabin (AIN) in the quarter-final stage.

Our team leader, who emerged victorious with a score of 4:2 against his opponent, advances to the semi-finals. His next opponent will be Islam Dudayev (Albania).

Note that earlier Aliabbas Rzazade (57 kg), Turan Bayramov (74 kg), and Osman Nurmagomedov (86 kg) also advanced to the quarter-finals.

