Azerbaijani boxer wins his his opponent at World Qualification Tournament

Azerbaijani boxer Sarkhan Aliyev (71 kg) has defeated Armenian boxer Gurgen Madoyan in the 1/8 finals of the 1st World Qualification Tournament in Italy.

Sarkhan Aliyev won with a score of 3:2 (28:29, 28:29, 29:28, 29:28, 30:27). Thus, following Nijat Huseynov (51 kilograms), Sarkhan eliminated his Armenian opponent and qualified for the 1/4 finals, Azernews reports.

Just one victory will be enough for him to have a license for the 2024 Summer Olympics. Sarkhan Aliyev will test his strength against Kazakhstan's Aslanbek Shimbergenov on the way to the semi-finals. Note that the 1/4 final matches will be held today.

The 2024 Summer Olympics will take place in Paris from July 26 to August 11, 2024.

Paris will become the second city after London to host the Summer Olympics three times.

The Games will feature football, tennis, boxing, cycling, gymnastics, volleyball, weightlifting, basketball, fencing, taekwondo, athletics, wrestling, and other sports, as well as the debut of breakdancing as an Olympic event.

Nine members of the national team are participating in the 1st World Qualification Tournament.

The national team includes Nijat Huseynov (51 kg), Umid Rustamov (57 kg), Tayfur Aliyev (63.5 kg), Sarkhan Aliyev (71 kg ), Alfonso Dominguez (92 kg), Marjona Savriyeva (50 kg), Zeynab Rahimova (54 kg), Mehsati Hamzayeva-Aghamaliyeva (57 kg), and Shahla Abdullayeva (66 kg).

Around 632 (399 men and 233 women) boxers from 114 countries are competing in the tournament.

A total of 49 quotas are on offer during the event, including 28 for men and 21 for women.

