17 February 2024 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler Magomedkhan Magomedov has progressed to the final of the European Championships in Bucharest, Romania, after defeating Hungarian Vladislav Baitcaev, Azernews reports.

He will lock horns with Georgian Givi Matcharashvili in the 97kg final.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz