Ganja Football Academy to open soon

The Ganja Football Academy will be put into operation on January 11.

The corresponding event will be held on the same day at 14:00, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijan Association of Football Federations (AFFA).

The opening ceremony will be attended by AFFA President Rovnag Abdullayev, officials of the national association, as well as representatives of the Ganja football community.

Note that the Ganja Football Academy was built with the support of AFFA.

Formed in 1992, AFFA is responsible for overseeing all aspects of the amateur and professional game in its territory.

It runs numerous competitions, the most famous of which is the Azerbaijan Cup. AFFA is a member of both UEFA and FIFA.

